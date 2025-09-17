Rain chances ticking up in the Pittsburgh area after today will be the 11th with no rain

Pittsburgh is known for its dreary winter weather with little sunshine occurring for weeks on end. The other side of the coin is this stretch of weather we are currently getting to enjoy.

Today will be the 11th day in a row with no rain. Over the last 50 days, we have seen measured rain in Pittsburgh on six days. Five additional days have seen trace amounts of rain. This lack of rain is unusual. The 1.97" of rain is the lowest total during this span since 1964, when we had just 1.79" of rain.

Looking at data from just July 30th to today, this is the 6th driest stretch of this time period on record.

So when do things change?

The short answer is that most will remain dry until he middle of next week. I do tick up weekend rain chances to 30 percent on both Saturday and Sunday. Suppose you see rain over the weekend, it will not be much, with only a hundredth to two hundredths of an inch of rain expected for those who see rain.

Drought conditions throughout the last year in western Pennsylvania

The better chance for seeing rain will be on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week.

There will actually be a chance for storms on Tuesday evening as a cool front slides through. The boundary will stall, keeping rain chances in the forecast for both Wednesday and Thursday.

Conditions in the Pittsburgh area on September 17, 2025

Circling back to today's forecast, highs today will hit the mid to low 80s.

It'll remain comfy and sunny with light winds coming in out of the east. Noon temperatures will be in the upper 70s. Thursday and Friday will see weather that will be very similar to what we see today.

The weekend will be cloudier.

7-day forecast: September 17, 2025

