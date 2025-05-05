Storms could be possible again this afternoon for the Pittsburgh area

More storms could be moving through the Pittsburgh area again this afternoon.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Nope

Aware: There is another severe weather chance today with the area under a level one out of five risk. Wind is the main threat, followed by large hail.

It's going to be foggy to start your day. Morning temperatures are in the 50s with highs today hitting the mid-70s.

We are still in a narrow zone of instability with an upper low parked to our west. The low will continue to spin in moisture and provide some lift for some storm develop this afternoon. While there will be some variability in wind direction, they'll mostly be out of the southeast at just around 5 mph.

Storms that roll through will follow yesterday's pattern of coming from the south and moving to the north. I have storms developing after 3 p.m. with frequent lightning, brief downpours, gusty winds, and possibly even hail to be expected. While the entire area is under a level one out of five severe weather risk for today, I think the farther west you are located the higher the risk today.

Looking ahead, the upper low moves into our area tomorrow with light rain expected for a big chunk of the day. Rain totals won't be that impressive. The upper low moves to our east on Wednesday, and we should be in a pleasant weather zone for the day with highs in the low 70s and morning lows near 50. A trough sinks south and settles in on Thursday and Friday, meaning temperatures will just be in the 60s.

The weekend is looking fantastic with highs near 80 and low-ish humidity levels happening on Mother's Day.

