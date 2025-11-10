Parts of the Pittsburgh area are under a winter weather advisory today with chances of snow in the region.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Today and Tuesday are First Alert Weather Days due to accumulating snow in some spots.

Aware: Snow showers along with rapidly falling temperatures will create isolated slick spots in some areas. Winter weather advisories are in place through 1 p.m. Tuesday for the Ridges & places along and north of I-80. While not under an advisory due to a higher threshold, the Laurel Highlands are also expected to see some big snow totals.

As always, what you get from this early-season round of snow will depend on where you are. Accumulating snow is expected for places along and north of I-80 and into the Laurel Highlands and Ridges. These are areas that will see up to 2" - 4" of snow with most of the snow falling overnight tonight. Even places outside of these areas, that aren't under a winter weather advisory, could see brief slick spots on area roads that could cause issues. Winter weather advisories are in place in these communities due to high snow totals.

Looking at the forecast, highs today should hit the mid-30s with our morning lows coming in in the low 30s. There won't be any big warm-up today. What we will see is a big drop in temperatures overnight, with temperatures diving to the low 20s for wake-up temperatures on Tuesday. Temperatures that cold will mean any moisture that falls will have the chance to quickly freeze over, bringing slick driving conditions to roads.

While snow advisories go through Tuesday afternoon at 1 p.m., model data is showing another fast-moving system bringing another brief chance for snow on Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. I also have another small chance for a wintry mix on Wednesday into Thursday.

A warm front on Sunday should help to warm us up, with cooler weather and snow back in the forecast late Monday and into Tuesday next week.

