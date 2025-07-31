Pittsburgh International Airport notifying people picked to participate in dress rehearsal for new terminal

The new terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport is nearly complete and thousands of people will soon be notified that they've been picked to participate in a dress rehearsal event before the terminal opens.

With the work at the new terminal 90% complete, earlier this month the airport said it was looking for several thousand volunteers to participate in a "full-scale dress rehearsal" that will consist of what a normal day at the airport will be like.

The airport recently said that over 18,000 people expressed interest in participating in the event, which is scheduled for September 20.

People who have been picked to participate are being notified by email. The airport says approximately 2,000 to 2,500 people will be involved in the dress rehearsal.

Those playing the parts of passengers will be testing everything from ensuring the signage is clear and understood to baggage claim.

Construction on the $1.5 billion project began in July 2021 to modernize the airport, making it more efficient and improving the passenger experience.

Volunteers will not be compensated or reimbursed, but parking will be free.

If all goes well, the grand opening of the new terminal will come shortly afterward.