Pitt loses to Louisville in NCAA volleyball final four

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) —Pitt lost 3-1 to Louisville in the final four of the NCAA women's volleyball tournament on Thursday.

No. 1 overall seed Pitt lost to the Cardinals in the national semifinal match at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, coming up short in its quest to reach the title game. Pitt's season ended at the final four for the fourth consecutive season.

"Pitt family, thank you for your support all season long. We'll be back," Pitt volleyball posted to the social media platform X after the match.

Pitt won the first set 25-21, lost the second set 25-23, lost 29-27 in the third set and lost 25-17 in the fourth set.

The Panthers defeated Louisville 3-2 in October and 3-1 in November, but the Cardinals ended Pitt's incredible season on Thursday. The No. 1 seeded Cardinals will play the winner of Penn State-Nebraska in the national championship match on Sunday.

Pitt defeated Morehead State, Oklahoma, Oregon and Kentucky to reach the final four.

Panthers' Dan Fisher earns coach of the year honors

Pitt coach Dan Fisher was named AVCA Division I National Coach of the Year on Thursday after leading the Panthers to a 33-win season, including a 19-1 mark in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

He was also named the 2024 ACC Coach of the Year and AVCA East Coast Region Coach of the Year. Pitt and Fisher won the ACC title after a win over Georgia Tech.