Pitt women's volleyball team gets send-off to Louisville for NCAA tournament semifinals

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pitt's women's volleyball team got a send-off from the Panther faithful ahead of Thursday's NCAA tournament semifinal match against Louisville.

Pitt will compete in the final four of the NCAA tournament against Louisville on Thursday.

The team has advanced to the final four for the fourth straight year and are set to continue their quest for a national championship.

Pitt is 33-1 this year, winning 27 of their 33 wins in a 3-0 sweep. The Panthers have only dropped a combined total of 14 sets in their 34 matches.

The last three years, Pitt played in the final four but was unable to advance to the title match.

Pitt received the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, hosting their first four matches with wins against Morehead State, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Kentucky.

Volleyball fans stood outside the Fitzgerald Field House in Oakland on Tuesday, giving the team a send-off as they traveled to Louisville.

"They are so awesome and they are so talented and they deserve all the success and we hope they go all the way," said Anna Dipasquale. "It was a good time and I'm glad we got to come out and support them."

Pitt's semifinal match against Louisville will take place at 6:30 on Thursday night at the KFC Yum! Center.

If they win their semifinal match, they'll advance to the championship round and will face the winner of Penn State and Nebraska on Sunday.