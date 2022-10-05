Pitt extends test-optional program to freshman applicants through 2025

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The University of Pittsburgh will continue to make the SAT and ACT optional through 2025.

Pitt went test-optional for freshmen applicants last fall because of the pandemic. The university said it wants to continue using a more holistic approach to admissions and let students decide whether to include their scores as part of their application.

"Our decision to continue a test-optional approach reflects our deep commitment to accessibility for students whose diverse talents and potential for leadership may not be well measured by standardized tests. It is critically important that holistic evaluation of our students remains central to our admissions approach," said Pitt Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor Ann E. Cudd on Pitt's website.

In the absence of test scores, Pitt said the committee will determine admissibility by relying more heavily on other factors like the strength of a student's academic coursework and extracurricular activities.

Pitt joins a growing number of colleges that are dropping standardized test scores from the application process.