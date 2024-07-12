Pirates fans say they will watch MLB All-Star Game for Paul Skenes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Paul Skenes was named the National League's starting pitcher for next week's MLB All-Star Game, and Pirates fans are excited.

"I feel like everybody should be happy about this," Caleb Clark said on Friday.

That was a sentiment shared by many Pirates fans KDKA-TV spoke with. Skenes has already set Bucco Nation on fire.

"Every since I went to his debut, I knew this guy is gonna be legendary," said Troy Turk. "I go to games just for him."

Skenes will amke history in Tuesday's game. He will be the fifth rookie pitcher to start the All-Star Game, and the first Pirate to start in the All-Star Game in nearly 50 years.

"I think it's really awesome to see that in my lifetime because I'm sure that will never happen again," Turk said.

Multiple fans say they don't usually watch the game, but they will watch on Tuesday because Skenes is starting.

When asked how Skenes will do against the best batters in baseball, Andrew Blank said, "I don't think they stand a chance. I think he'll be able to throw him out, strike them out, be able to get on to the next batter."