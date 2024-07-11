Pirates' Paul Skenes pulled after 7 innings amid no-hitter against Brewers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Pirates star rookie pitcher Paul Skenes was pulled after seven hitless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Thursday.

Skenes was removed from the game for relief pitcher Colin Holerman, who allowed a hit to Jake Bauers, the first batter he faced, ending the bid for a combined no-hitter.

Skenes struck out a career-high 11 batters and walked one over 99 pitches for the Pirates, who won the game 1-0. The only blemish on the rookie sensation's stat line was walking Garrett Mitchell in the bottom of the second inning.

The 22-year-old Skenes' outing on Thursday will help his bid to start the 2024 MLB All-Star Game for the National League. Earlier this week, Skenes and teammate Bryan Reyonds were selected to represent the league.

Skenes is the first Pirates rookie pitcher and the fourth Pirates rookie to be selected for the MLB All-Star Game.

In 66 and 1/3 innings this year, Skenes has allowed 48 hits, struck out 89 batters and walked 13 batters. He has an ERA of 1.90.

The rookie sensation if the first pitcher with 7-plus strikeouts in at least 10 of his first 11 career appearances, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.

The annual summertime contest is set to be held at Texas' Globe Life Field on Tuesday, July 16.