Paul Skenes named National League starting pitcher for 2024 MLB All-Star Game

ARLINGTON, Texas (KDKA) - With just 11 starts under his belt as an MLB pitcher, Paul Skenes is not only headed to the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, he's now been named the starting pitcher for the National League.

The Pirates 2023 first-overall pick has taken the league by storm, striking out nearly 90 batters in 11 starts all while recording a 1.90 ERA.

Paul Skenes has been named the starting pitcher for the National League at the All-Star Game 👏 pic.twitter.com/wjOKiloWOm — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 12, 2024

Skenes made his major league debut on May 11 against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park and in that game, he did not disappoint. He struck out seven batters, surrendering just six hits, and walking two batters in the process.

Joining Skenes at the Midsummer Classic will be Pirates left fielder Bryan Reynolds.

Reynolds is having quite the summer, batting .277 with 17 home runs and he recorded the longest hitting streak since 2003, topping out at 25 games.

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game will take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, the home of the Texas Rangers and will get going at 7 p.m.