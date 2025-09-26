Pennsylvania high school football scores for September 26, 2025

Friday night high school football has kicked off across Pennsylvania.

Week five of the 2025 high school football season is underway, with dozens of games across the state as the season approaches the halfway mark.

This story will be updated with the latest scores and highlights from around the state as they come in on Friday.

Week 5 Pennsylvania high school football scores

Albert Gallatin 63, Allegany, Md. 56

Allentown Central Catholic 28, Emmaus 14

Annville-Cleona 42, Kutztown 39

Athens 35, Wellsboro 22

Bald Eagle 19, Bellefonte 14

Beaver Falls 12, Freedom 7

Bentworth 35, Carmichaels 6

Berks Catholic 55, Schuylkill Valley 19

Bermudian Springs 33, Biglerville 7

Berwick 35, Wyoming 13

Bethlehem Freedom 42, East Stroudsburg South 0

Bishop McDevitt 38, Altoona 0

Blue Mountain 42, Palisades 21

Cambria Heights 58, Conemaugh Valley 6

Camp Hill Trinity 35, Greencastle Antrim 0

Canfield, Ohio 21, Hickory 10

Carbondale 40, Montrose 0

Cedar Cliff 35, Chambersburg 7

Central Bucks South 17, Pennsbury 3

Chestnut Ridge 27, Central Cambria 0

Clairton 57, Jeannette 0

Claysburg-Kimmel 73, Southern Huntingdon High School 0

Clearfield 46, Penns Valley 14

Conneaut 14, Maplewood 12

Curwensville 35, West Branch 12

Dover 27, York Suburban 18

Downingtown East High School 50, West Chester East 26

Easton 62, Stroudsburg 0

Eisenhower 48, Union City 6

Elizabeth-Forward 49, Greensburg Salem 7

Everett 28, North Star 0

Farrell 44, Wilmington 7

Forest Hills 21, Bedford 7

Fort Cherry 42, Burgettstown 9

Girard 42, Warren 21

Greenville 25, Northwestern 19

Harbor Creek 20, Slippery Rock 14

Harrisburg 49, Carlisle 0

Hempfield Area 38, Canon-McMillan 27

Hershey 48, Gettysburg 31

Hollidaysburg 35, Fort Hill, Md. 30

Homer-Center 27, Purchase Line 7

Honesdale 36, Western Wayne 0

Imani 36, Pittsburgh North Catholic 16

Indiana 21, Knoch 14

Juniata Valley 28, Moshannon Valley 6

Kennard-Dale 17, Fleetwood 0

Kiski 14, Franklin Regional 7

Lake-Lehman 42, Greater Nanticoke Area High School 0

Lakeland (PA) 28, Dunmore 14

Lampeter-Strasburg 50, Octorara 14

Lancaster Catholic 35, Hamburg 10

Lehighton 35, Pottsville 0

Littlestown 14, Hanover 0

Loyalsock 14, Lewisburg 7

Mahanoy 22, Pine Grove 20

Manheim Central 35, Cocalico 7

Marion Center 32, Conemaugh Township 20

Martins Ferry, Ohio 59, Uniontown 13

Mechanicsburg 14, Red Land 7

Meyersdale 10, Berlin-Brothersvalley 0

Mid Valley 28, West Scranton 7

Mifflin County 8, Palmyra 6

Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast 22, Cardinal O'Hara 10

Montgomery 27, Muncy 7

Mount Carmel Area High School 41, Hughesville 13

Mount Pleasant 41, Yough 7

Mount Union High School 34, Glendale 27

Neshannock 48, Shenango 7

New Brighton 14, Ellwood CIty 12

New Castle 18, Aliquippa 12

New Oxford 47, Susquehannock 13

North East 35, Titusville 7

North Penn 31, Central Bucks East 20

North Pocono 35, Dallas 14

Northampton 54, Pocono Mountain West 0

Northern Cambria 48, West Shamokin 13

Northwestern Lehigh 49, North Schuylkill 18

Norwin 21, North Hills 17

Notre Dame High School of Green Pond 40, Northern Lehigh 21

Oil City 28, Grove City 10

Palmerton 35, Wilson 0

Pen Argyl 20, Salisbury 19

Penn Cambria 56, Westmont Hilltop 14

Penn-Trafford 33, Plum 14

Pennridge 43, Abington 8

Penns Manor 21, Portage Area 20

Peters Township 24, Upper St Clair 20

Philipsburg-Osceola 31, Bellwood-Antis 28

Pittston 47, Crestwood 14

Pottsville Nativity 14, Shenandoah Valley 6

Quakertown 48, Council Rock North 7

Richland 61, Somerset 7

Ridgway 41, Cameron County 0

River Valley 10, United Valley 7

Saegertown 30, Mercer 21

Schuylkill Haven 43, Williams Valley 29

Scranton Prep 37, Wallenpaupack Area High School 0

Shamokin 57, Selinsgrove 12

Sharon 49, Meadville 10

Sharpsville 21, Lakeview 20, OT

Shikellamy 14, Central Mountain 7

Souderton 35, Cheltenham 0

South Allegheny 62, Ligonier Valley 14

South Fayette 49, Baldwin 13

South Western 48, Red Lion 12

South Williamsport 54, Cowanesque Valley 6

Southern Columbia 41, Danville 21

Southern Lehigh 47, Jim Thorpe 27

Southmoreland 23, Derry 11

Spring Grove 56, Northeastern 0

St. Francis, N.Y. 49, Cathedral Prep 22

Strath Haven 34, Marple Newtown 10

Susquehanna Township 21, Middletown 0

Tamaqua 20, Bangor 0

The Roman Catholic High School of Philadelphia 39, La Salle College High School 36

Thomas Jefferson 14, Belle Vernon 10

Towanda 41, Canton 14

Tri-Valley 42, Panther Valley 0

Trinity Washington 48, Ringgold 14

Troy 49, Wyalusing 14

Tussey Mountain 26, Northern Bedford 21

Unionville 49, Oxford 34

Upper Perkiomen 23, Pope John Paul II 16

Valley View 28, Scranton 0

Warren Harding, Ohio 28, Erie McDowell 9

Warrior Run 55, North Penn-Mansfield 6

Washington 48, South Park 7

Waynesboro 49, Northern York 14

West Allegheny 70, Ambridge 0

West Perry 28, East Pennsboro 27

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 41, Perry Traditional Academy 8

Wilkes-Barre 35, Hazleton 21

Wilson High School - West Lawn, PA 42, Governor Mifflin 10

Wissahickon 35, Tennent 0

Woodland Hills 33, Greater Latrobe High School 9

Bethlehem Liberty 47, East Stroudsburg North 0 (Thursday)

Fairview 19, Seneca 7 (Thursday)

Nazareth Area 43, Pleasant Valley 6 (Thursday)

Olney 40, Vaux Big Picture 0 (Thursday)

Seton-LaSalle 41, Waynesburg Central 14 (Thursday)

Shippensburg 23, Lower Dauphin 20 (Thursday)

Westinghouse 46, Taylor Allderdice High School 16 (Thursday)

WPIAL high school football games on KDKA+

This season, KDKA+ is airing regular-season WPIAL high school football games as part of the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week series.

The games are scheduled to air every Friday through Oct. 24, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. each week. The games will be simulcast on KDKA.com and the CBS News Pittsburgh streaming service.