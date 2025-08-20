WPIAL high school football, D3 college football games coming back to KDKA+ and CBS News Pittsburgh this fall

High school and college football are coming back to KDKA+ and CBS News Pittsburgh this fall.

Starting on Aug. 22, KDKA+ will air ten regular season WPIAL high school football games as part of the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week series and seven NCAA Division III football games.

In addition to airing on KDKA+, the games will also be simulcasted on KDKA.com and the CBS News Pittsburgh streaming service, which can be accessed for free on numerous platforms.

"The people of Southwestern Pennsylvania are fanatical about their football," said KDKA-TV president and general manager Julie Eisenman, "So, we are thrilled to be able to broadcast these games to our local communities and give viewers an opportunity to watch games they might otherwise be unable to view."

The WPIAL high school games will air every Friday night from Aug. 22 through Oct. 24 with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. each week. The schedule of games to be broadcast is as follows:

8/22 - Imani Christian at Clairton

8/29 - Highlands at Elizabeth Forward

9/5 - Mars at North Hills

9/12 - Bethel Park at West Mifflin

9/19 - Penn Hills at Aliquippa

10/3 - South Fayette at Upper St. Clair

10/17 - North Allegheny at Pine-Richland

10/24 - Fan vote to choose the game of the week

Matt Farago will call the play-by-play for the high school games and will be joined by former Pittsburgh Steelers players Arthur Moats and Mike Logan for color commentary. Suzie Cool will provide sideline reports.

The college games will air on select Saturdays from Sep. 6 through Nov. 15 with kickoff time varying each week. The schedule of games to be broadcast is as follows:

9/6 - Utica at Washington & Jefferson - 12 p.m.

9/13 - Mount Union at Grove City - 1 p.m.

10/11 - Westminster at Washington & Jefferson - 2 p.m.

10/18 - Geneva at Waynesburg - 1 p.m.

10/25 - Westminster at Grove City - 1 p.m.

11/1 - Case Western Reserve at Washington & Jefferson - 6 p.m.

11/15 - Bethany at Allegheny - 1 p.m.

Austin Bechtold and Alex Territ will anchor the coverage for the college games and will feature sideline reports from Robert Mangino.