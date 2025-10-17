Pennsylvania high school football scores for October 17, 2025

Friday night high school football is off and running across Pennsylvania.

Week 8 of the 2025 high school football season is underway, with dozens of games across the state as the playoffs are on the horizon.

This story will be updated with the latest scores from around the state as they come in on Friday.

Week 8 Pennsylvania high school football scores

Akr. Hoban, Ohio 46, Central York 21

Allentown Central Catholic 42, Allentown Dieruff 15

Athens 41, Muncy 14

Avon Grove 14, Kennett 10

Avonworth 42, Pittsburgh North Catholic 10

Bayard Rustin High School 38, West Chester East 0

Belle Vernon 48, Ringgold 6

Bentworth 42, Mapletown 0

Berks Catholic 38, Hamburg 7

Berlin-Brothersvalley 14, North Star 9

Bermudian Springs 55, Hanover 0

Berwick 56, Selinsgrove 0

Bethel Park 33, South Fayette 16

Bethlehem Liberty 35, Bethlehem Catholic 20

Bishop Guilfoyle 20, Clearfield 13

Bishop McCort 73, Forest Hills 47

Blue Mountain 49, Pottsville 14

California 38, Bethlehem Center 3

Cambria Heights 42, Homer-Center 7

Cambridge Springs 56, Lakeview 6

Chartiers-Houston 27, Cornell 26

Chestnut Ridge 55, Westmont Hilltop 15

Chichester 21, Interboro 7

Clarion Area High School 35, DuBois 19

Claysburg-Kimmel 51, Mount Union High School 28

Cochranton 24, Saegertown 14

Conemaugh Township 49, Northern Cambria 35

Conestoga Valley 21, Exeter 17

Corry 28, Harbor Creek 7

Cumberland Valley 7, Chambersburg 0

Danville 26, Shikellamy 21

Delone Catholic High School 35, York Tech 0

Derry 33, Mount Pleasant 13

Downingtown West High School 33, Coatesville 0

Dunmore 50, Honesdale 8

East Pennsboro 24, Buchanan 0

Eastern Lebanon County High 27, Donegal 20

Eastern York 27, York Suburban 0

Easton 17, Bethlehem Freedom 14

Elizabeth-Forward 42, Southmoreland 0

Emmaus 42, William Allen High School 6

Farrell 74, Reynolds 0

Frazier 35, Greensburg Central Catholic 33

Gateway 27, Greater Latrobe High School 24

Greencastle Antrim 26, Boiling Springs 13

Greensburg Salem 41, Yough 7

Hanover Area 35, Lake-Lehman 0

Hempfield 43, Cedar Crest 13

Hollidaysburg 69, Williamsport 6

Imani 53, Burrell 7

Jeannette 50, Springdale 8

Jefferson-Morgan 47, Avella 6

Juniata Valley 35, Southern Huntingdon High School 6

Karns City 35, Punxsutawney 23

Kennard-Dale 21, Dover 6

Lackawanna Trail 53, Scranton Holy Cross 12

Lakeland (PA) 35, West Scranton 14

Laurel 45, South Side 7

Line Mountain 49, Camp Hill 13

Lyndhurst Brush, Ohio 35, Erie 7

Manheim Township 34, Penn Manor 13

Marian Catholic High School 35, Pine Grove 0

Mars 49, Hampton 10

McKeesport 74, Indiana 6

Meadville 54, Warren 7

Mercyhurst 36, Eisenhower 28, OT

Meyersdale 35, Everett 2

Middletown 20, Big Spring 17

Mifflinburg 62, Midd-West 0

Minersville 34, Tri-Valley 17

Mohawk 29, Freedom 0

Montgomery 42, South Williamsport 14

Montour 34, Aliquippa 20

Montoursville 38, Lewisburg 14

Moon 20, Upper St Clair 13

Mount Carmel Area High School 48, Milton 25

Mt Lebanon 28, Hempfield Area 6

New Castle 56, Ambridge 7

New Oxford 14, Warwick 7

North East 47, Fairview 7

North Hills 17, Penn Hills 6

North Penn 31, Central Bucks West 13

North Pocono 28, Delaware Valley 21, OT

North Schuylkill 36, Lehighton 14

Northampton 41, Nazareth Area 28

Northern Bedford 28, Windber 21

Northwestern 48, Union City 0

Northwestern Lehigh 56, Tamaqua 16

Norwin 24, Canon-McMillan 21

Notre Dame High School of Green Pond 56, Palmerton 0

Parkland 53, Whitehall 7

Penn Cambria 48, Greater Johnstown High School 12

Penn-Trafford 42, Armstrong 7

Pennridge 15, Central Bucks East 8

Peters Township 61, Baldwin 0

Pine-Richland 67, North Allegheny 0

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 48, Seneca Valley 6

Plum 29, Kiski 12

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 28, Upper Moreland 18

Port Allegany 35, Union 7

Pottsgrove 27, Phoenixville 0

Purchase Line 33, Portage Area 6

Red Land 22, Palmyra 13

Richland 42, Bedford 14

Ridley 10, Penncrest 6

River Valley 35, Marion Center 7

Scranton Prep 51, Jersey Shore 19

Serra Catholic 29, Burgettstown 0

Seton-LaSalle 55, Keystone Oaks 0

Shamokin 42, Loyalsock 7

Shippensburg 28, Northern York 7

South Allegheny 64, Sto-Rox 14

Southern Columbia 61, Bloomsburg 0

Southern Lehigh 56, Saucon Valley 20

Springfield 28, Garnet Valley 7

Springfield Montco 20, Tennent 14

Steel Valley 49, Ligonier Valley 0

Steubenville, Ohio 36, Erie McDowell 13

Strath Haven 42, Lower Merion 7

Thomas Jefferson 45, Chartiers Valley 6

Trinity Washington 48, Laurel Highlands 0

Troy 70, Central Mountain 29

Tunkhannock 34, Towanda 27

Tussey Mountain 21, Clear Spring, Md. 14

Twin Valley 42, Lampeter-Strasburg 7

Tyrone 28, Philipsburg-Osceola 7

United Valley 44, Penns Manor 14

Washington 24, West Philadelphia 22

Washington 62, Carlynton 0

Wellsboro 55, Northwest 8

West Allegheny 40, Blackhawk 10

West Mifflin 41, Knoch 16

West Shamokin 22, Conemaugh Valley 20

West York 35, Susquehannock 7

Western Beaver 20, New Brighton 14

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 20, Butler 13

Wilmington 51, Sharpsville 7

Woodland Hills 55, Franklin Regional 7

Abington Heights 49, Scranton 13 (Thursday)

Olney 58, South Philadelphia 0 (Thursday)

Sharon 42, Titusville 21 (Thursday)

Steelton-Highspire 52, Susquenita 8 (Thursday)

WPIAL high school football games on KDKA+

This season, KDKA+ is airing regular-season WPIAL high school football games as part of the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week series.

The games are scheduled to air every Friday through Oct. 24, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. each week. The games will be simulcast on KDKA.com and the CBS News Pittsburgh streaming service.