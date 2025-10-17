Pennsylvania high school football scores for October 17, 2025
Friday night high school football is off and running across Pennsylvania.
Week 8 of the 2025 high school football season is underway, with dozens of games across the state as the playoffs are on the horizon.
This story will be updated with the latest scores from around the state as they come in on Friday.
Week 8 Pennsylvania high school football scores
Akr. Hoban, Ohio 46, Central York 21
Allentown Central Catholic 42, Allentown Dieruff 15
Athens 41, Muncy 14
Avon Grove 14, Kennett 10
Avonworth 42, Pittsburgh North Catholic 10
Bayard Rustin High School 38, West Chester East 0
Belle Vernon 48, Ringgold 6
Bentworth 42, Mapletown 0
Berks Catholic 38, Hamburg 7
Berlin-Brothersvalley 14, North Star 9
Bermudian Springs 55, Hanover 0
Berwick 56, Selinsgrove 0
Bethel Park 33, South Fayette 16
Bethlehem Liberty 35, Bethlehem Catholic 20
Bishop Guilfoyle 20, Clearfield 13
Bishop McCort 73, Forest Hills 47
Blue Mountain 49, Pottsville 14
California 38, Bethlehem Center 3
Cambria Heights 42, Homer-Center 7
Cambridge Springs 56, Lakeview 6
Chartiers-Houston 27, Cornell 26
Chestnut Ridge 55, Westmont Hilltop 15
Chichester 21, Interboro 7
Clarion Area High School 35, DuBois 19
Claysburg-Kimmel 51, Mount Union High School 28
Cochranton 24, Saegertown 14
Conemaugh Township 49, Northern Cambria 35
Conestoga Valley 21, Exeter 17
Corry 28, Harbor Creek 7
Cumberland Valley 7, Chambersburg 0
Danville 26, Shikellamy 21
Delone Catholic High School 35, York Tech 0
Derry 33, Mount Pleasant 13
Downingtown West High School 33, Coatesville 0
Dunmore 50, Honesdale 8
East Pennsboro 24, Buchanan 0
Eastern Lebanon County High 27, Donegal 20
Eastern York 27, York Suburban 0
Easton 17, Bethlehem Freedom 14
Elizabeth-Forward 42, Southmoreland 0
Emmaus 42, William Allen High School 6
Farrell 74, Reynolds 0
Frazier 35, Greensburg Central Catholic 33
Gateway 27, Greater Latrobe High School 24
Greencastle Antrim 26, Boiling Springs 13
Greensburg Salem 41, Yough 7
Hanover Area 35, Lake-Lehman 0
Hempfield 43, Cedar Crest 13
Hollidaysburg 69, Williamsport 6
Imani 53, Burrell 7
Jeannette 50, Springdale 8
Jefferson-Morgan 47, Avella 6
Juniata Valley 35, Southern Huntingdon High School 6
Karns City 35, Punxsutawney 23
Kennard-Dale 21, Dover 6
Lackawanna Trail 53, Scranton Holy Cross 12
Lakeland (PA) 35, West Scranton 14
Laurel 45, South Side 7
Line Mountain 49, Camp Hill 13
Lyndhurst Brush, Ohio 35, Erie 7
Manheim Township 34, Penn Manor 13
Marian Catholic High School 35, Pine Grove 0
Mars 49, Hampton 10
McKeesport 74, Indiana 6
Meadville 54, Warren 7
Mercyhurst 36, Eisenhower 28, OT
Meyersdale 35, Everett 2
Middletown 20, Big Spring 17
Mifflinburg 62, Midd-West 0
Minersville 34, Tri-Valley 17
Mohawk 29, Freedom 0
Montgomery 42, South Williamsport 14
Montour 34, Aliquippa 20
Montoursville 38, Lewisburg 14
Moon 20, Upper St Clair 13
Mount Carmel Area High School 48, Milton 25
Mt Lebanon 28, Hempfield Area 6
New Castle 56, Ambridge 7
New Oxford 14, Warwick 7
North East 47, Fairview 7
North Hills 17, Penn Hills 6
North Penn 31, Central Bucks West 13
North Pocono 28, Delaware Valley 21, OT
North Schuylkill 36, Lehighton 14
Northampton 41, Nazareth Area 28
Northern Bedford 28, Windber 21
Northwestern 48, Union City 0
Northwestern Lehigh 56, Tamaqua 16
Norwin 24, Canon-McMillan 21
Notre Dame High School of Green Pond 56, Palmerton 0
Parkland 53, Whitehall 7
Penn Cambria 48, Greater Johnstown High School 12
Penn-Trafford 42, Armstrong 7
Pennridge 15, Central Bucks East 8
Peters Township 61, Baldwin 0
Pine-Richland 67, North Allegheny 0
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 48, Seneca Valley 6
Plum 29, Kiski 12
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 28, Upper Moreland 18
Port Allegany 35, Union 7
Pottsgrove 27, Phoenixville 0
Purchase Line 33, Portage Area 6
Red Land 22, Palmyra 13
Richland 42, Bedford 14
Ridley 10, Penncrest 6
River Valley 35, Marion Center 7
Scranton Prep 51, Jersey Shore 19
Serra Catholic 29, Burgettstown 0
Seton-LaSalle 55, Keystone Oaks 0
Shamokin 42, Loyalsock 7
Shippensburg 28, Northern York 7
South Allegheny 64, Sto-Rox 14
Southern Columbia 61, Bloomsburg 0
Southern Lehigh 56, Saucon Valley 20
Springfield 28, Garnet Valley 7
Springfield Montco 20, Tennent 14
Steel Valley 49, Ligonier Valley 0
Steubenville, Ohio 36, Erie McDowell 13
Strath Haven 42, Lower Merion 7
Thomas Jefferson 45, Chartiers Valley 6
Trinity Washington 48, Laurel Highlands 0
Troy 70, Central Mountain 29
Tunkhannock 34, Towanda 27
Tussey Mountain 21, Clear Spring, Md. 14
Twin Valley 42, Lampeter-Strasburg 7
Tyrone 28, Philipsburg-Osceola 7
United Valley 44, Penns Manor 14
Washington 24, West Philadelphia 22
Washington 62, Carlynton 0
Wellsboro 55, Northwest 8
West Allegheny 40, Blackhawk 10
West Mifflin 41, Knoch 16
West Shamokin 22, Conemaugh Valley 20
West York 35, Susquehannock 7
Western Beaver 20, New Brighton 14
Wheeling Park, W.Va. 20, Butler 13
Wilmington 51, Sharpsville 7
Woodland Hills 55, Franklin Regional 7
Abington Heights 49, Scranton 13 (Thursday)
Olney 58, South Philadelphia 0 (Thursday)
Sharon 42, Titusville 21 (Thursday)
Steelton-Highspire 52, Susquenita 8 (Thursday)
WPIAL high school football games on KDKA+
This season, KDKA+ is airing regular-season WPIAL high school football games as part of the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week series.
The games are scheduled to air every Friday through Oct. 24, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. each week. The games will be simulcast on KDKA.com and the CBS News Pittsburgh streaming service.