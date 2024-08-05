Pennsylvania farmers facing increasing challenges

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) -- Look no further than your lawn to see the effect the hot, dry weather has had.

For local farmers, it's more than an inconvenience. They are losing crops and money.

The Butler County Farm Show is about fun, frivolity, and funnel cakes, but farm families here are facing several challenges these days. From feed, fertilizer, and fuel costs, there's a genuine concern about the future of farming.

For the 76th year, Butler County's farmers have been meeting at the farm show.

"We typically have 50,000 people through the week," said Ken Laughlin, president of the Butler County Farm Show.

It could be said that the real stars of the show aren't the animals or antique farm equipment. It's the farmers.

"[There are] well over 100 different families here."

But things aren't great on the farm, starting with an excessively warm spring and summer.

"It's hard on livestock, it's hard on crops, and it's hard on the farmers being out in the field all day."

That's just one of the challenges Pennsylvania farmers face. Challenges that are becoming harder and harder to overcome.

"The biggest challenges are fuel costs, fertilizer, and lime. Your basic farm necessities to raise and sell crops and livestock."

These challenges are hitting farmers all at once.

"Crop prices are down, but when you are in it for the long haul, you just do the best you can," says Dr. Harold Dunn of Whippoorwill Farm.

Would-be farmers are headed to better-paying jobs that aren't as physically grinding where they can make more money.

"Every day, farmers retire, and the age of farmers retiring is getting younger. For some farmers, we don't have enough younger farmers to replace them," said David Schultheis of Crick Bottom Cattle Farms.

Schultheis is, however, one of those young people bucking the trend.

"In my heart, I know it's something that I need to do. It's part of my heritage," he added.

Schultheis is studying agriculture at Penn State. Higher education is something farmers say is needed as this ancient practice becomes more technical to increase farm production.

Schultheis says being a farmer, for him, is a higher calling.

"It's something I'm passionate about, and [I] want to carry on the tradition for years to come."