PennDOT hoping to minimize the pain when the Parkway East is closed this summer

When the Parkway East is closed this summer for the replacement of the Commercial Street Bridge, PennDOT says it's hoping to minimize the pain on drivers.

With the NFL draft and the Pittsburgh Marathon in the rearview mirror, the focus now shifts to the complete closure of the Parkway East for nearly a full month.

As the shutdown looms, the planning to minimize the pain is underway.

The sheer magnitude of the closure is intimidating when you think about shutting down a highway that carries 100,000 drivers per day in each direction.

The Parkway East is one of Pittsburgh's main arteries and on it, the lifeblood of our region flows.

As the shutdown of the Parkway East is approaching, the new Commercial Street Bridge is clearly taking shape with some concrete already poured for the deck.

"We've got two of the deck placements in place currently, and we have another seven to do to wrap up the deck installation," said PennDOT Senior Assistant Construction Manager John Myler.

The scheduled closure will begin July 10 and run through August 3 and Myler said he doesn't even want to talk about wiggle room.

"We have to hit those dates," Myler said. "We've worked so hard at this point."

PennDOT's crews have been working hard on multiple fronts.

There's the planning for removing the old bridge.

"We are going to do an implosion for the arch of the structure, but we're going to take the deck off conventionally," Myler said.

And then crews will move the new bridge into place using 8-ton jacks that are the size of a desk.

"There will be 42 jacks that will both lift the bridge and also slide it," Myler said.

As for getting 100,000 drivers around the detour daily, Myler said that the NFL draft provided a successful blueprint.

"Teleworking, I think, is really going to bring those numbers down, which will assist," Myler said. "And then also, I think ridership on PRT or carpooling, the more vehicles we can get off the road, the better the detours will flow you."

Myler said that PennDOT is working with Pittsburgh Regional Transit to set up a plan similar to how the Football Flyers operated during the draft, specifically noting that they're working on using Monroeville Mall to set up a park-and-ride location there where's there's a lot of capacity.

A public meeting is being held virtually next Wednesday evening to lay out all of the traffic restrictions, detours, and more.