Pittsburgh Marathon 2026 results for winners, times, prize money and more

The 2026 Pittsburgh Marathon and Pittsburgh Half Marathon were on Sunday, as runners from all over the world vied for the title in each division.

Starting on Liberty Avenue near 10th Street by the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, the 26.2-mile course passed through 14 neighborhoods and finished blocks from Point State Park. Here's what to know about the winners, prize money, and more.

2026 Pittsburgh Marathon winners

Pittsburgh native Will Loevner won the Pittsburgh Marathon's overall men's division with a time of 2:14:50

Will Loevner, 2:14:50 Jared Ward, 2:15:02 Milton Rotich, 2:17:08 Colin Martin, 2:18:14 Alex Diltz, 2:21:15

Jane Bareikis won the Pittsburgh Marathon's overall women's division with a time of 2:30:31. She also became the first woman to win the Pittsburgh Marathon in three consecutive years.

Jane Bareikis, 2:30:31 Morgan Jensen, 2:39:21 Peyton McGovern, 2:56:55 Lauren Reasoner, 2:59:15 Arielle Hesse, 3:02:47

2026 Pittsburgh Half Marathon winners

Mohammed El Youssfi won the Pittsburgh Half Marathon's overall men's division with a time of 1:01:43.

Mohammed El Youssfi, 1:01:43 Aidan Reed, 1:02:25 Merga Gemeda, 1:02:41 Amanuel Mesel, 1:02:57 Dominic Ondoro, 1:03:27

Andrew Bowman, 1:03:36 Will Norris, 1:03:49 Medhane Woldu, 1:03:54 Emad Bashir-Mohammed, 1:04:03 Tesfu Weldegebreal, 1:05,19

Buze Diriba Kejela won the Pittsburgh Half Marathon's overall women's division with a record-setting time of 1:08:37

Buze Diriba Kejela, 1:08:37 - new record Everlyn Kemboi, 1:09:09 Monicah Ngige, 1:10:34 Cleo Boyd, 1:12:23 Stephanie Bruce, 1:12:27 Lauren White, 1:13:38 Heather Kampf, 1:16:43 Nicole Hilton, 1:17:22 Jaren Rubio, 1:17:52 Autumn Sands, 1:18:13

Pittsburgh Marathon prize money

The 2026 Pittsburgh Marathon and Pittsburgh Half Marathon offered a combined prize purse of $102,000, including $70,000 for the half marathon's top finishers.

Prize breakdown for the Pittsburgh Marathon:

1st place: $7,000

2nd place: $4,000

3rd place: $2,000

4th place: $1,000

5th place: $500

Prize breakdown for the Pittsburgh Half Marathon:

1st place: $10,000

2nd place: $6,000

3rd place: $4,000

4th place: $3,000

5th place: $2,000

6th place: $1,500

7th place: $1,000

8th place: $750

9th place: $500

10th place: $250

Who won the Pittsburgh Marathon last year?

Mulgeta Birhanu Feyissa won the 2025 Pittsburgh Marathon in the male division, running a time of 2:14:31. Jane Bareikis took home the title in the female division with a time of 2:36:01.

Dominic Ondoro won the 2025 Pittsburgh Half Marathon male division title with a time of 1:01:47, and Everlyn Kemboi won the female division with a time of 1:10:06.

2026 Pittsburgh Marathon Map

Here is the course map for the 2026 Pittsburgh Marathon. (Photo Credit: P3R)

2026 Pittsburgh Half Marathon Map

Here is the course map for the 2026 Pittsburgh Half Marathon. (Photo Credit: P3R)



