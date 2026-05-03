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Pittsburgh Marathon 2026 results for winners, times, prize money and more

By
Michael Guise
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA-TV since 2019.
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Michael Guise,
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
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Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

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The 2026 Pittsburgh Marathon and Pittsburgh Half Marathon were on Sunday, as runners from all over the world vied for the title in each division. 

Starting on Liberty Avenue near 10th Street by the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, the 26.2-mile course passed through 14 neighborhoods and finished blocks from Point State Park. Here's what to know about the winners, prize money, and more. 

2026 Pittsburgh Marathon winners

Pittsburgh native Will Loevner won the Pittsburgh Marathon's overall men's division with a time of 2:14:50

  1. Will Loevner, 2:14:50
  2. Jared Ward, 2:15:02
  3. Milton Rotich, 2:17:08
  4. Colin Martin, 2:18:14
  5. Alex Diltz, 2:21:15

Jane Bareikis won the Pittsburgh Marathon's overall women's division with a time of 2:30:31. She also became the first woman to win the Pittsburgh Marathon in three consecutive years. 

  1. Jane Bareikis, 2:30:31
  2. Morgan Jensen, 2:39:21
  3. Peyton McGovern, 2:56:55
  4. Lauren Reasoner, 2:59:15
  5. Arielle Hesse, 3:02:47  

2026 Pittsburgh Half Marathon winners

Mohammed El Youssfi won the Pittsburgh Half Marathon's overall men's division with a time of 1:01:43. 

  1. Mohammed El Youssfi, 1:01:43
  2. Aidan Reed, 1:02:25
  3. Merga Gemeda, 1:02:41
  4. Amanuel Mesel, 1:02:57
  5. Dominic Ondoro, 1:03:27  
  6. Andrew Bowman, 1:03:36
  7. Will Norris, 1:03:49
  8. Medhane Woldu, 1:03:54
  9. Emad Bashir-Mohammed, 1:04:03
  10. Tesfu Weldegebreal, 1:05,19

Buze Diriba Kejela won the Pittsburgh Half Marathon's overall women's division with a record-setting time of 1:08:37

  1. Buze Diriba Kejela, 1:08:37 - new record
  2. Everlyn Kemboi, 1:09:09
  3. Monicah Ngige, 1:10:34
  4. Cleo Boyd, 1:12:23
  5. Stephanie Bruce, 1:12:27
  6. Lauren White, 1:13:38
  7. Heather Kampf, 1:16:43
  8. Nicole Hilton, 1:17:22
  9. Jaren Rubio, 1:17:52
  10. Autumn Sands, 1:18:13

Pittsburgh Marathon prize money

The 2026 Pittsburgh Marathon and Pittsburgh Half Marathon offered a combined prize purse of $102,000, including $70,000 for the half marathon's top finishers.  

Prize breakdown for the Pittsburgh Marathon:

  • 1st place: $7,000
  • 2nd place: $4,000
  • 3rd place: $2,000
  • 4th place: $1,000
  • 5th place: $500

Prize breakdown for the Pittsburgh Half Marathon:

  • 1st place: $10,000
  • 2nd place: $6,000
  • 3rd place: $4,000
  • 4th place: $3,000
  • 5th place: $2,000
  • 6th place: $1,500
  • 7th place: $1,000
  • 8th place: $750
  • 9th place: $500
  • 10th place: $250

Who won the Pittsburgh Marathon last year?

Mulgeta Birhanu Feyissa won the 2025 Pittsburgh Marathon in the male division, running a time of 2:14:31. Jane Bareikis took home the title in the female division with a time of 2:36:01. 

Dominic Ondoro won the 2025 Pittsburgh Half Marathon male division title with a time of 1:01:47, and Everlyn Kemboi won the female division with a time of 1:10:06. 

2026 Pittsburgh Marathon Map

screenshot-2026-04-28-194638.png
Here is the course map for the 2026 Pittsburgh Marathon. (Photo Credit: P3R)

2026 Pittsburgh Half Marathon Map

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Here is the course map for the 2026 Pittsburgh Half Marathon. (Photo Credit: P3R)


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