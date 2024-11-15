Watch CBS News
Pirates rookie phenom Paul Skenes named to 2024 All-MLB First Team

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: Nov. 14, 2024
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: Nov. 14, 2024 17:43

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Paul Skenes' historic rookie season continued on Thursday as he was named to the 2024 All-MLB First Team. 

The honors only add to what has been an incredible first professional season as he also was the National League All-Star Team's starter, a National League Rookie of the Year Finalist, a National League Cy Young Finalist, and now this. 

Skenes joins the Braves' Chris Sale, the Tigers' Tarik Skubal, the Phillies' Zack Wheeler, and the Orioles' Corbin Burnes on the 2024 All-MLB First Team. 

Half of the voting for the honor came from fans while a panel of experts handled the rest. 

Skenes' numbers this season speak for themself. His 1.96 ERA was the lowest by a rookie starting at least 20 games in more than 100 years when White Sox rookie pitcher Reb Russell recorded similar numbers in 1913. He also broke an 89-year-old record with 170 strikeouts, the most by a rookie Pirates pitcher since Cy Blanton. 

He also has already been named Baseball America's 2024 Rookie of the Year

"Analysts say strikeout percentage minus walk percentage is the best predictor of ERA. If that's the case, then Skenes is in great shape for 2025," their analysis read. "His 33.1% strikeout rate and 6.2% walk rate yield a 26.8 K-BB% that stands as the second-best ever for a rookie pitcher with at least 120 innings." 

The MLB Awards will take place next week when the awards will be revealed over a few days, including NL Rookie of the Year, NL Cy Young Award, and others. 

It will be televised on MLB Network at 6 p.m. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

