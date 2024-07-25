Passengers continue to endure long wait times at Pittsburgh International Airport security checkpoints

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Wait times at security checkpoints at Pittsburgh International Airport have grown extremely long on busy days this summer travel season, and there doesn't seem to be an end in sight in the immediate future.

Ahead of another expected crush tomorrow, KDKA's John Shumway reached out to TSA to get some answers and advice.

We are seeing the results of a hot desire to travel, airlines taking advantage of it, and a limited amount of space for security.

There's nothing like being anxious to make your morning flight and arriving at the airport to long lines doesn't do anything to help calm those concerns.

Security checkpoint wait times have been a focal point of the summer travel season at Pittsburgh International Airport, where morning lines have regularly grown well past one hour or longer. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein says that nine of the top ten business days in TSA's 22-year history have all happened within the last eight weeks.

Farbstein says that when it comes to security, there are no shortcuts when it comes to screening travelers and their belongings.

When it comes to wondering why were are seeing morning wait times at security checkpoints closing in on 100 minutes, Farbstein says that airport traffic is up over 21% from a year ago.

"The airlines have increased the number of flights to meet traveler demand," Farbstein said.

Those number of flights are focused in a small window, so as travelers can get to their destination at a reasonable time.

Meanwhile, the security checkpoint at Pittsburgh International hasn't changed.

With nowhere in the landside building to expand, Farbstein recommends signing up for TSA PreCheck, which allows you to use the alternate checkpoint.

"The line may look long, but it does move," Farbstein said. "It does take a lot of time right now because of the huge volume of passengers. but that line is constantly moving."

There is light at the end of the tunnel, however, which will come when the airport's new terminal opens with its new security layout.

"The number of lanes won't change but the configuration will change," Farbstein said. That reconfiguration will make a huge difference in the way that people flow into the checkpoint and through that checkpoint."

"It will be better next year when we get the new terminal," Farbstein added.

Long waits are possible every weekend day, but right now, while Monday and Friday are the worst travel days, arriving two to three hours before your departure time is the best way to avoid missing your flight.

The airport is nearly back to its busiest days, like when it was a hub for USAirways.

In June, 970,000 passengers went through Pittsburgh International.

The airport's peak, which was during those hub days, was just over 1,000,000 passengers, so we are close to getting back to that.