Pittsburgh International Airport issues a travel alert for long security lines. Here's what you need to know.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh International Airport issued a travel alert advising people with early morning flights to arrive up to three hours early because of record-breaking crowds and long lines.

In a travel alert posted to social media on Monday afternoon, the airport recommended passengers with flights between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. to arrive 2.5 to 3 hours early to get through security.

"We are aware that this busy summer travel season has resulted in longer TSA security lines than usual across the country. We are working with TSA to streamline the security process as much as possible at PIT," a spokesperson for the airport said in a statement.

The spokesperson says the airport is seeing record-breaking crowds for travel this summer and multiple new routes have made the landside terminal "busier than ever."

The Transportation Security Administration says it broke a record on Sunday, screening nearly 3 million travelers. Seven of the busiest travel days ever have happened in the last 30 days, the TSA says, and it expects to see 32 million more people from June 27 through July 8 for Independence Day travel.

"We expect this summer to be our busiest ever and summer travel usually peaks over the Independence Day holiday," TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a news release.

Friday is projected to be the the peak travel day, with the TSA anticipating to screen more than 3 million people. The agency says it's staffed to meet the standard wait time of 30 minutes or less, with even shorter waits in TSA PreCheck lanes.