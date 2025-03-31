Inbound lanes of Parkway East reopen following crash outside of Squirrel Hill Tunnel

The inbound lanes of the Parkway East have reopened following a crash that happened just outside of the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. and dispatchers tell KDKA one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

KDKA's news crew witnessed several vehicles that were involved in the crash.

The roadway was shut down for several hours and reopened just before 5:45 a.m.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating. It's unclear at this time what led up to the crash.