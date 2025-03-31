Watch CBS News
Inbound lanes of Parkway East reopen following crash outside of Squirrel Hill Tunnel

Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
The inbound lanes of the Parkway East have reopened following a crash that happened just outside of the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. and dispatchers tell KDKA one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

KDKA's news crew witnessed several vehicles that were involved in the crash. 

One person was taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash along the Parkway East just outside the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.  KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The roadway was shut down for several hours and reopened just before 5:45 a.m. 

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating. It's unclear at this time what led up to the crash. 

