Paid background extras needed for Apple TV+ thriller filming in Pittsburgh

A new Apple TV+ thriller series starring Liev Schreiber is looking for paid background extras when it comes to film in the Pittsburgh area.

"Parallax," starring Liev Schreiber of "Ray Donovan," Zazie Beetz of "Deadpool 2" and Stephen Graham of "Adolescence," is a thriller based on Lars Kepler's bestselling "Killer Instinct" book series.

The 10-episode series "tells the story of Jonah Lynn (Schreiber), an ex-soldier turned homicide detective who, tired of working the tough streets of Philadelphia, moves to a small town in Western Pennsylvania for a quiet life. But, as the town and his family come under attack from the diabolically cunning serial killer Jurek Walter (Graham), Jonah must protect all that he holds dear," Apple TV+ said in a news release.

Paid extras needed

Mosser Casting is looking for background actors of all ages to portray "an array of characters" when the show films between July 21 and Dec. 19. They also need people who have "great availability" for the core background.

The casting company says those interested should have good flexibility on weekdays as well as transportation, since most locations will be outside of Pittsburgh. The pay is $235 for a 12-hour guarantee, and most shoot days will be 12 to 14 hours. There's overtime after 12 hours, Mosser Casting says.

Those interested can apply online.

"Parallax" latest to film in Pittsburgh

"Parallax" is the latest show to film in western Pennsylvania.

"How to Rob a Bank," a new Amazon MGM Studios movie, is looking for paid extras while it's in the area. A Hershey biopic recently wrapped up filming after turning locations like Bedford Square on the South Side into a scene straight from the 1800s.

The Paramount+ show "Mayor of Kingstown," starring Jeremy Renner, has also filmed multiple seasons in the Pittsburgh area and across western Pennsylvania.