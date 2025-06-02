Apple TV+ series starring Liev Schreiber to film in Pittsburgh

Another streaming series is coming to film in the Pittsburgh area.

Starring Liev Schreiber of "Ray Donovan," Zazie Beetz of "Deadpool 2" and Stephen Graham of "Adolescence," an untitled Apple TV+ thriller based on Lars Kepler's bestselling "Killer Instinct" book series will start filming in Pittsburgh this summer.

The 10-episode series "tells the story of Jonah Lynn (Schreiber), an ex-soldier turned homicide detective who, tired of working the tough streets of Philadelphia, moves to a small town in Western Pennsylvania for a quiet life. But, as the town and his family come under attack from the diabolically cunning serial killer Jurek Walter (Graham), Jonah must protect all that he holds dear," Apple TV+ said in a news release.

State leaders tout film production tax credit program

The producers are getting $32.4 million in film production tax credits from the Pennsylvania Film Office. The Shapiro administration says the project is expected to create more than 3,500 new jobs and infuse $108 million into Pennsylvania's economy.

The Shapiro administration used the news to tout the Pennsylvania Film Production Tax Credit program, saying it has brought more than 100 film projects to the state, generating $967 million in direct expenditures to regional economies and creating jobs for 9,000 people.

The program offers a 25% tax credit to productions that spend at least 60% of their total budget in Pennsylvania.

Apple TV+ series is latest to film in Pittsburgh

The untitled Apple TV+ is the latest to film in western Pennsylvania.

"How to Rob a Bank," a new Amazon MGM Studios movie, is looking for paid extras while it's in the area. A Hershey biopic is also currently filming in several communities, turning locations like Bedford Square on the South Side into a scene straight from the 1800s.

The Paramount+ show "Mayor of Kingstown," starring Jeremy Renner, has also filmed multiple seasons in the Pittsburgh area and across western Pennsylvania.