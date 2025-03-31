Pennsylvania State Senate advances bill making changes to non-monetary bail

Pennsylvania state lawmakers are pushing forward with changes to non-monetary bail as a handful of Senate Democrats joined all Republicans in the State Senate to pass the bill.

The bill was inspired by controversial decisions by an Allegheny County judge.

Bridgeville Republican Devlin Robinson's bill would limit bail options for people who have a violent crime history, have injured or fled from authorities, or who possess 10 grams or more of fentanyl.

He said too many judges are trying to legislate from the bench.

Citing Magistrate Judge Xander Orenstein's orders to release defendants who were charged with drug offenses or assault and allegedly went on to commit other crimes.

Allegheny County's President Judge pulled Judge Orenstein from arraignment hearings after he gave non-monetary bail to a man named Hermas Craddock, who police said never showed up to court after he was charged with leading state police on a high-speed chase, nearly ramming two troopers.

Orenstein also released a New York City man on non-cash bail after he was arrested and charged with dealing more than $1 million of suspected fentanyl.

Then, late last year, Benjamin Brallier, an off-duty state police liquor enforcement officer, was stabbed to death on the Montour Trail. Police said Anthony Quesen is the suspect and he was also let go on non-cash bail.

Quesen was released despite being charged with a robbery at Point State Park in 2023.

All three of the suspects never showed in court after being granted non-cash bail.

Five Senate Democrats, including Nick Pisciotanno, voted in support of the plan.

Democrats who opposed the bill called it unconstitutional.

It now heads to the state house for consideration.