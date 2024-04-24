District Judge Xander Orenstein removed from hearing arraignments for "an indefinite amount of time"

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A district judge who has recently come under fire has been removed from hearing arraignments.

District Judge Xander Orenstein was removed by President Judge Susan Evashavik DiLucente Wednesday morning.

Their removal from hearing arraignments will be "an indefinite amount of time."

Judge Orenstein has been the subject of controversy after releasing a suspected drug trafficker and suspect in a high-speed chase without a cash bond.

The DA's office asked for a bail review after Magistrate Xander Orenstein let the Sharpsburg man who led the police on a high-speed chase walk out without posting any bail.

This led to many questioning if that decision, coupled with letting a suspected drug trafficker walk without cash bail, was in the best interest of public safety.

Neither suspect returned for their court dates.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for more details.