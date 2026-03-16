Pittsburgh's newest music venue releases opening lineup of artists

Pittsburgh's newest music venue released a lineup of its first concerts on Monday, giving a taste of what's to come at Citizens Live at the Wylie.

Hometown hero Wiz Khalifa will headline the first concert at Citizens Live at the Wylie on Oct. 2. He'll be followed by acts like Styx on Oct. 3, Two Door Cinema Club on Oct. 6, Boyz II Men on Oct. 16 and GloRilla on Nov. 2. Names like Freya Skye, Matt Mathews, Tedeschi Trucks Band and Aries Spears will also perform.

The Lower Hill District venue has a capacity of 4,000 fans. There's a general admission floor and balcony, providing a space for breakout artists as well as bigger acts looking for an intimate setup.

"We're thrilled to begin announcing the first shows coming to Citizens Live at the Wylie," Tom Loudermilk, Live Nation's Pittsburgh market president, said in a press release. "This is a special venue that will deliver unforgettable live music. It will bring an incredible mix of artists to the Lower Hill District, including Pittsburgh icons and artists who have never headlined here before."

The Hill District was once called the "Harlem of Pittsburgh," with the Crawford Grill on Wylie Avenue a hub for jazz music. The music venue is part of work to redevelop the former Civic Arena site, which is now also home to a $300 million, 26-story skyscraper that houses First National Bank's headquarters.

Live Nation says additional shows at Citizens Live at the Wylie will be announced in the coming weeks.