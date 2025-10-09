Wiz Khalifa reflects on how his Pittsburgh homage "Black and Yellow" changed his life 15 years ago

It's been 15 years since a song talking about a couple of colors made a music artist a household name not only in Pittsburgh but around the world. "Black and Yellow" came out in the fall of 2010 and has become synonymous with the region.

Two colors that mean so much to Pittsburgh were taken to levels no one saw coming. Wiz Khalifa intended for the song to be his introduction to the world.

"One of my favorite things to do is just reach out and talk about how much I love Pittsburgh and being where I'm from and how much where I'm from molded and shaped me into who I am," he said over the phone.

The song debuted on the top 100 chart and continued to climb. It coincided with the Steelers' march to Super Bowl XLV. It eventually topped the charts in February of 2011.

"It just made for a really big movement at the same time for the whole city as well as for me personally," Khalifa said.

Wiz said the music video, which features several sights including the Waterfront, Downtown and Hazelwood, was inspired by his musical idols like Snoop Dogg.

"I wanted to be, you know, in the same light, so I see myself as making my introduction, you know, showing people where I'm from and how I envision a new artist coming on to the scene," he said.

The song has sold more than 4 million digital copies since it was released. It got Grammy nominations and launched Wiz into stardom. While he never expected it to be this big so many years later, he now expects its longevity to carry on.

"That song is not going anywhere. We're not changing our city colors anytime soon. It's been that way for I don't know how many years," Khalifa said with a laugh.

The Taylor Allderdice alum hopes the popularity of the song continues to open doors for more artists to achieve what he has.

"We hadn't had anybody who, you know, represented the city and said exactly where they're from up until that point. You know, I think that was big for me. It was big for the city, and big for everybody who is going to come after me," Khalifa said.

He told KDKA it's his second-favorite song he's ever done behind "See You Again." That song saw huge success with its role in "Furious 7."