Ohio woman to pay fine after neighbor mauled to death by her pig on Christmas Day

An Ohio woman will pay a fine after at least one of her two pigs mauled her 74-year-old neighbor to death on Christmas Day.

The woman pleaded guilty no contest on Tuesday to one count of animals at large, the Newark Advocate reported. A judge reportedly ordered the woman to pay a $200 fine after learning the pigs had been euthanized on March 26 at the request of the victim's family.

The newspaper did not name the defendant because she was not charged with a felony in connection with the woman's death.

"This has been very difficult for them to come to terms with," defense attorney Eric Brehm told the newspaper. "This was their friend and neighbor who passed away, and this is just a very sad situation for all parties involved."

The woman was charged in January after 74-year-old Rebecca Westergaard died from blood loss following the mauling near her home on Mink Street on Christmas Day in Pataskala.

Westergaard was found dead after a family member called law enforcement for a welfare check after no one could reach her, The Columbus Dispatch reported in January. Westergaard, who lived alone, was reportedly found on her property near her home.

CBS affiliate WBNS previously reported that the Licking County Coroner's Office said Westergaard died from bleeding out due to extensive superficial injuries by livestock animals.

Pataskala Police Chief Bruce Brooks said in January that the case was a "horrible, horrible situation."

Pataskala is about 21 miles from Columbus.