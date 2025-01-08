75-year-old Ohio woman mauled to death by neighbor's pigs, police say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 75-year-old woman in Ohio was mauled to death by her neighbor's pigs, authorities said.

Rebecca Westergaard, of Pataskala, was killed by her neighbor's pigs on Christmas Day, The Columbus Dispatch reported. Pataskala Police Chief Bruce Brooks told the newspaper that she was mauled to death by two pigs roaming near her home on Mink Street.

The woman was found dead after a family member called law enforcement for a welfare check after no one could reach the 75-year-old woman on Christmas Day, The Columbus Dispatch reported. Westergaard, who lives alone, was reportedly found on her property near her home.

Chief Brooks told the newspaper that the case is a "horrible, horrible situation," but more details about the woman's death were not provided due to the ongoing investigation. He added that police will release more information after a full autopsy is completed in four to six weeks.

Brooks told The Columbus Dispatch that the pigs had partially eaten the victim, but the coroner said the pigs mauled Westergaard, saying he would not characterize it as the animal eating her.

CBS affiliate WBNS reported that the Licking County Coroner's Office said the woman died from bleeding out due to extensive superficial injuries by livestock animals.

Pataskala is about 21 miles from Columbus.

What happens to the pigs?

Police reportedly said the owner of the pigs has not been charged with a crime as of Wednesday.

But Chief Brooks told the newspaper that he was unsure what will happen to the pigs.