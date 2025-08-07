4 Ohio massage parlors raided in sex trafficking investigation

Four Ohio massage parlors suspected of engaging in labor and sex trafficking were raided by law enforcement.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said in a news release that Green Spa in North Olmsted, Healing Hanos in Strongsville, Savor Massage in Strongsville and Relax Massage in Lorain were raided by law enforcement task forces on Wednesday.

"Massage parlors that advertise their services as therapy but, in reality, are just illicit fronts for selling sex are hotbeds of criminal activity hidden in plain view among legitimate businesses," Yost said in the news release. "Our task forces are cracking down on these unlawful and oppressive pursuits, reinforcing our message: Don't buy sex in Ohio!"

During the raids, law enforcement seized documents, financial records and cash. The news release said people were found to live and work at the businesses during the raid. No other information was released. It was not immediately clear if anyone would be charged.

As the investigation continues, anyone with information about the massage parlors can call the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department's Human Trafficking Task Force at 216-443-6085.

The State Medical Board of Ohio, Strongsville Police Department, North Olmsted Police Department, Olmsted Falls Police Department and U.S. Border Patrol assisted in the raids on Wednesday.

"Today's enforcement actions weren't about legitimate massage therapy," Lorain County Sheriff Jack Hall said in the news release. "These were criminal enterprises exploiting women under the guise of wellness services. Our job is to protect the vulnerable and uphold the law, and that's exactly what we did."