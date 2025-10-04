October begins in Pittsburgh with sunshine and warm temperatures

It is four days into October, and we are already over 4 degrees above normal for the month so far. We will make it to the low 80s today with sunny skies and a repeat of Sunday.

Hourly Conditions:



9 a.m.: 52° Sunny

Noon: 71° Sunny

3 p.m.: 78° Sunny

6 p.m.: 75° Sunny

Early morning patchy fog is still possible Sunday morning.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Conditions for Oktoberfest celebrations in Pittsburgh KDKA Weather Center

Monday will be the last sunny day in the 80s this week because rain finally arrives overnight Monday into Tuesday. Light rain showers will linger before sunrise on Wednesday, before it clears out with partly sunny skies and highs finally feeling like fall.

Rain chances over the next week KDKA Weather Center

We have temperatures in the mid to upper 60s 60s and dry weather through the second part of the work week.

Slightly above normal temperatures are expected to stick around starting next weekend through the 14th, and then cooler weather settles in.

7-day forecast: October 4, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!