Obama surprises workers in Pittsburgh at Harris campaign office

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former President Barack Obama surprised workers at a Kamala Harris campaign office in Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood on Thursday.

While there, Obama spoke to the majority Black volunteers, thanking them for their efforts and urging them to get out the vote.

"Part of this is about issues, but part of this is about dignity and part of it is about character, and this is not an ordinary election," Obama told the workers on Thursday.

"Here in Pennsylvania, it might be a handful of votes in every precinct ... that determines the direction of this country," he added. "That is a powerful thing."

The former president is in Pittsburgh to rally support for Vice President Harris. After surprising the workers, he went to Fitzgerald Field House on the campus of the University of Pittsburgh to hold a rally. It's part of a campaign blitz in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania.

The importance of Pennsylvania in the election

Pittsburgh has become a hotspot for both campaigns this year as they work to win the Keystone State. Both former President Donald Trump and Harris have made several stops in the Pittsburgh area over the last couple of months.

Last weekend, Trump returned to Butler County for a rally at the site of the first assassination attempt. He also has held events in Indiana, Cambria and Westmoreland counties.

Harris prepared for the presidential debate in Pittsburgh, stopped by the Steel City on Labor Day with President Joe Biden and pushed her economic plan late last month in Pittsburgh.

Pennsylvania has 19 electoral votes and is a key to the election. As a battleground state, Pennsylvania has and will likely continue to see visits from the presidential candidates.