Partly cloudy conditions and seasonal temperatures stick around Pittsburgh on Saturday

We ended October with temperatures 0.8° above normal and below average for precipitation by 0.62". We still have abnormally dry conditions to severe drought conditions for parts of the region.

We could see a sprinkle for areas north, but nothing measurable is expected today.

Rain chances over the next week KDKA Weather Center

Winds will also gradually diminish through the afternoon. We will see plenty of sunshine and highs near normal this weekend, and that trend continues through the start of the work week.

Temperatures:

9 a.m.: 41° Partly Cloudy

Noon: 50° Partly Cloudy

3 p.m.: 54° Mostly Cloudy

6 p.m.: 52° Mostly Cloudy

Conditions throughout the day on Saturday KDKA Weather Center

We fall back tonight, gaining an hour of sleep but losing daylight in the evenings.

The Steelers game looks like perfect football weather with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-50s.

Mid-week rain showers return to the region and temperatures are trending slightly above normal heading into mid-November.

7-day forecast: November 1, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

