8 Northeast High School students shot in Philadelphia near SEPTA bus stop; 3 shooters wanted: police

By Tom Dougherty, Joe Holden, Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Eight Northeast High School students were shot in Philadelphia near a SEPTA bus station at Rising Sun and Cottman avenues shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said. 

Bethel said the students are in the range of 15 to 17 years old. One of the students was shot multiple times and placed in critical condition. 

Authorities are searching for three masked shooters who were inside a blue Hyundai sedan with paper tags, police sources said.  

SEPTA said a Route 18 bus and Route 67 bus were struck by gunfire in the area of Rising Sun Avenue and St. Vincent Street. According to SEPTA, no one on the bus was struck.

SEPTA Transit Police are reviewing video from the area and assisting Philly police in the investigation. 

There's no word on any arrests or motive.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

First published on March 6, 2024 / 3:17 PM EST

