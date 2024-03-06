SEPTA, Philadelphia police speak after violent incidents involving buses

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA Transit Police and Philadelphia police will speak in a news conference Wednesday after multiple fatal shootings involving SEPTA buses this week.

SEPTA Transit Police Chief Charles Lawson and representatives from Philadelphia police will speak at the 11:15 a.m. news conference. You can watch live in the player above or wherever CBS News Philadelphia is streaming.

On Monday afternoon, five people were shot, one fatally, after police said two people fired into a crowd that was about to board a SEPTA bus near Godfrey and Ogontz Avenues.

Dayemen Taylor, a 17-year-old student at Imhotep Institute Charter High School, was killed in the shooting, and two of his classmates were injured. A 71-year-old woman was struck in the forehead with a bullet but is expected to survive.

Then on Tuesday night, a man was shot and killed aboard a Route 79 bus in South Philadelphia.

The victim was identified as 37-year-old Carmelo Drayton of the Southwark section of South Philly.

Police said the bus was at the intersection of Broad Street and Snyder Avenue when the shooting occurred. Officers were called to the scene around 6:40 p.m.

SEPTA said the shooter in that incident fled the bus and entered Snyder Station on the Broad Street Line.

And over the weekend, police said a man was killed in the city's Oxford Circle neighborhood after getting into an argument with someone on a SEPTA bus. When the victim got off the bus late Sunday, March 3, he was fatally shot.

Riders also sounded off in late February after two back-to-back violent incidents in train stations.