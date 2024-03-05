Person shot on SEPTA bus in South Philadelphia; subway trains bypassing Snyder Station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A person was shot on a SEPTA bus in South Philadelphia on Tuesday night, a spokesperson for SEPTA said.

The shooting happened on a Route 79 bus at the intersection of Broad Street and Snyder Avenue at around 6:40 p.m.

The victim's condition and identity aren't known at this time.

SEPTA said the shooter fled the bus and went into Snyder Station on the Broad Street Line. Trains are bypassing the station in both directions until further notice, according to SEPTA.

The incident marks the second straight day with a shooting involving SEPTA.

On Tuesday in the city's Ogontz section, two suspects opened fire at a SEPTA bus stop, fatally striking a teen and wounding four others.

Police identified the 17-year-old killed in Monday's shooting as Dayemen Taylor, a student at Imhotep Institute Charter High School, and claimed he was targeted. Two other Imhotep students, a 71-year-old woman and a 50-year-old were also injured in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.