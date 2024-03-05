District Attorney Larry Krasner moved to tears after quintuple shooting that killed 17-year-old

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner was moved to tears Tuesday, promising "just and appropriate consequences" after a shooting at a SEPTA bus stop in Ogontz killed a 17-year-old Imhotep Institute Charter High School student and wounded four others.

Police identified the teen killed in Monday's shooting as Dayemen Taylor, of the city's Fern Rock section, and claimed he was targeted.

The shooting happened Monday around 3:45 p.m., minutes after students got out of school. Three teens, including Dayemen, and two bystanders were shot. One of the victims was a woman in her seventies.

"A juvenile who has now lost his life, we have a 70-year-old woman. Excuse me," Krasner said, pausing during a press conference. "We have a 70-year-old woman with a grocery cart on a bus who was struck in the head with a bullet and survived, most likely, because of the thickness of the glass and movement of the bus.

"We have another person on this bus, and I'm not going to say who, who is a medical worker, who spends time caring, among others, for victims of shootings. We have other young people shot in this process. This is an absolute outrage. It will be solved. Those responsible will be vigorously prosecuted and get the just and appropriate consequences in this case."

Investigators said a group of 15 kids were about to board a SEPTA bus Monday in the area of Godfrey and Ogontz avenues when two people walked up and began firing multiple rounds into the crowd.

According to police, two 15-year-olds suffered from graze wounds. Both were also Imhotep students, police said.

Police said the 71-year-old woman was shot once in the forehead and a 49-year-old suffered a graze wound to their right arm.

Dayemen was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The School District of Philadelphia said all of the teenage victims were Imhotep students. The school was closed Tuesday after the shooting.

Police have yet to make any arrests and are still working on determining the motive.

Investigators said SEPTA bus video cameras recorded the incident, which will help with their investigation.