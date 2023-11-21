Kevin Bethel to be named Philadelphia's next police commissioner: sources

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker plans to name Kevin Bethel as the city's next police commissioner, sources confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Bethel has been serving as Chief of School Safety for the School District of Philadelphia. Prior to that role, he was a deputy commissioner in the Philadelphia Police Department from 2008 to 2016.

Bethel will take over a 5,800-member department that is facing the impending retirements of hundreds of officers - meaning the department will be nearly 1,000 officers short of its budgeted number of positions.

Bethel is a former captain and commanding officer of the 17th Police District in South Philadelphia.

Former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw resigned on Sept. 22 to take a job as deputy chief security officer at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

John Stanford took over as interim commissioner in her absence.

In a news conference after Election Day, Parker said she planned on announcing a new commissioner before the Thanksgiving holiday.

She said she was looking at both local and national candidates, but wanted someone who knows the city well and had "chemistry and credentials."

"I talked about someone not needing a GPS to make it to 52nd and Market if that's where they need to go," Parker said.

She added the next police commissioner will need to have the trust of both herself and the police department.