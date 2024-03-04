17-year-old dead, 4 others injured in shooting in Philadelphia's Ogontz section shooting: police

17-year-old dead, 4 others injured in shooting in Philadelphia's Ogontz section

17-year-old dead, 4 others injured in shooting in Philadelphia's Ogontz section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy is dead and at least four other people were injured in a shooting in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood Monday afternoon, according to police.

Philadelphia police said a group of 15 juveniles were about to board a SEPTA bus in the area of Godfrey and Ogontz Avenues when suddenly two people walked up and began firing multiple rounds at around 3:45 p.m.

Five people were shot, including a 17-year-old boy, who was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he died from his injuries, police said.

The remaining four victims were also taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center and are said to be stable.

Two other juveniles were shot - a 15-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to his shoulder and another 15-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to his buttocks, police said.

Two more victims -- a 71-year-old woman and a 49-year-old woman who were on the SEPTA bus at the time of the shooting -- were struck by gunfire, police said.

The 71-year-old was shot once in the forehead, while the 49-year-old suffered a graze wound to the right forearm, authorities said.

After shots were fired, the SEPTA bus pulled off and parked about two blocks away before calling police.

Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said at this time it appears the 17-year-old boy was targeted by the two assailants.

The two shooters left the area after the shooting and are still being searched for. SEPTA bus video cameras recorded the entire incident, which will aid police in their investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time and the motive is unclear at this time, police said.