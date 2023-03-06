Norfolk Southern to pay millions to Pennsylvania in train derailment relief, Gov. Shapiro said

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) -- Norfolk Southern will pay out millions of dollars in damages to Pennsylvania, including to a Community Relief Fund, following last month's hazardous train derailment across the border in East Palestine, Ohio.

Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Monday that the rail company will pay $5 million to local fire departments that had to replace equipment.

Another million will go to a Community Relief Fund for those impacted in the Pennsylvania counties of Beaver and Lawrence, Gov. Shapiro said.

In addition, he said $950,000 goes to the Department of Environmental Protection and $400,000 goes to the Department of Health.

Gov. Shapiro met with Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw last Thursday and secured the initial commitment for financial aid as the cleanup from the Feb. 3 derailment continues.

No one was hurt, but concerns that the chemicals could explode led state and local officials to approve releasing and burning toxic vinyl chloride from five tanker cars and to evacuate half of East Palestine and the surrounding area near the Pennsylvania border.

Shapiro's office said he will push Norfolk Southern to cover any additional costs that accumulate.

In Ohio, Norfolk Southern previously announced more than $1 million to replace fire equipment used in the response to the fiery wreck, plus $1 million for East Palestine and more than $1.2 million for evacuation costs for nearly 900 families and businesses.

The company has said it is "committed to coordinating the cleanup project and paying for its associated costs," and wants to ensure that East Palestine's residents and natural environment recover.

Federal and state officials have repeatedly said it's safe for evacuated residents to return to the area and that air testing in the town and inside hundreds of homes hasn't detected any concerning levels of contaminants. However, some residents say they're still suffering from illnesses nearly a month later.