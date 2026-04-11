Noah Wyle, star of Pittsburgh-based medical drama The Pitt, honored on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Pittsburgh-based medical drama The Pitt continues to captivate the country, and this week, its leading man, Noah Wyle, got his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"I have walked up and down this street, hopscotching over these names for 50 years, daydreaming," he said on Thursday after his star was revealed. "It has been the joy of my life playing for you, being welcomed into your homes, becoming part of your history, and your evolution. I am truly humbled by this honor, gratified and inspired beyond words by this ceremony, and I will cherish this memory of this moment forever."

Two of Wyle's good friends, Steven Weber of Chicago Med fame and Jonathan Frakes from Star Trek: The Next Generation, joined him for the ceremony and celebrated his success.

"Not only has The Pitt become a commercial and critical success, but the show has also struck a chord for the deep yearning for something, which has been in short supply lately: decency and empathy," Weber said.

The Pitt stays authentic to healthcare and Pittsburgh

Renewed for a third season, The Pitt focuses on emergency department doctors at Allegheny General Hospital, and as Wyle has said in the past, it's based in reality thanks to research and conversation with real-life ER professionals.

"It became really important to have the entire set feel like a totally immersive experience," Wyle said in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning. "You open a drawer, everything that's supposed to be in the drawer is there. Everything feels real, and is exactly where it should go."

Along with trying to make the show realistic, Wyle also said it was important to keep the show authentic to Pittsburgh, despite being a national sensation.

"The more detail that we put in the show that makes it feel more Pittsburgh specific, I feel makes it more relatable to people that aren't from Pittsburgh because everyone has a Primanti's sandwich and everybody has an Iron City Beer in their town and the more specific you can identify it to this place, the more people feel like it's their place as well," Wyle said.

For Wyle, it's not just the work; he shared his own Pittsburgh connections, saying that his mom was born in Shadyside, and his father went to Carnegie Mellon. They also met in Pittsburgh.

In September of last year, fresh off winning Emmy Awards, Wyle visited UPMC Children's Hospital and met with staff, patients, and families.

With just one episode remaining in season two, The Pitt has been renewed for a third season.