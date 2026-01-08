"The Pitt" renewed for third season

The smash hit Pittsburgh-set medical drama "The Pitt" has been renewed for a third season.

HBO Max announced the news at the season two premiere event in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

Starring Noah Wyle as Dr. Michael Robinavitch, "The Pitt" has been lauded for its medical accuracy and gripping real-time format. The show follows frontline workers at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center, with each episode covering an hour of an emergency room shift. The show's second season is set to debut at 9 p.m. Thursday.

While the show is mostly filmed in Burbank, California, the set is designed to look like Allegheny General Hospital. Some scenes are shot in Pittsburgh, and clips of the city can be seen in the second season's trailer.

The show's Emmy-winning first season included plenty of Pittsburgh references, like Iron City Beer and a patient who worked on "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood." When Wyle came to Pittsburgh after his Emmy wins to thank workers at Allegheny General Hospital, he said it's important to be authentic to the city.

"The more detail that we put in the show that makes it feel more Pittsburgh specific, I feel makes it more relatable to people that aren't from Pittsburgh because everyone has a Primanti's sandwich and everybody has an Iron City Beer in their town and the more specific you can identify it to this place, the more people feel like it's their place as well," Wyle said.