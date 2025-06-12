"No Kings" protests planned for Pittsburgh area on Saturday

Thousands of people are expected for the "No Kings" protests planned across the Pittsburgh area on Saturday.

Organizers said they will demonstrate to show unity against what they call the Trump administration's defiance of the Constitution.

"No Kings" protests in the Pittsburgh area

There are 10 events scheduled in the Pittsburgh area on Saturday. Demonstrations are planned in Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, Westmoreland, Indiana, Beaver and Butler counties.

"No Kings" protest in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh's demonstration on Saturday is scheduled for Freedom Corner in the Hill District and the City-County Building.

Pittsburgh Public Safety says it is prepared for anything that could come its way. It will have extra police, EMS and firefighters on standby.

Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt said some Downtown streets will be blocked for a march from Freedom Corner to the City-County Building, so expect some traffic delays.

He said the group behind the protest registered for a special events permit and has been in communication with Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Schmidt added that some community members have voiced concerns, especially after seeing the recent protests and civil unrest in a small area of Los Angeles.

"Us and the demonstrators that we've been working with will not tolerate that," Schmidt said during a press conference on Thursday. "They do not want outsiders coming in and engaging in destroying public property or private property. None of us feel that's helpful or sends the right message. It is about being peaceful, getting your First Amendment rights out without destruction of our city."

Schmidt said if that does happen, charges would be filed, though he is not expecting civil unrest in Pittsburgh.

Shapiro says protests "must remain peaceful, lawful, and orderly."

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro released a statement on Thursday ahead of protests this weekend across the commonwealth.

He said he will protect Pennsylvanians' right to protest peacefully, adding he is focused on keeping "communities safe and ensuring all demonstrations remain peaceful."

"With demonstrations and protests planned across Pennsylvania this weekend, I want to be very clear: all protests and demonstrations must remain peaceful, lawful, and orderly. Violence is not an answer to any political differences, destruction and chaos are unacceptable — and neither will be permitted here in Pennsylvania," Shapiro said.

Shapiro added that his administration is working with local law enforcement across the commonwealth to ensure any demonstration this weekend is lawful and peaceful.

"Together, we are prepared to keep our communities safe while protecting Pennsylvanians' fundamental rights – and we will be working around the clock to ensure both the rights of protesters and the wellbeing of our cities and towns are protected," Shapiro said.