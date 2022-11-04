New law targets 'toll dodgers' on Pennsylvania Turnpike

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says toll dodgers are costing our state more than $100 million.

It takes effort to skirt the law, but now those drivers will meet their fate.

"It just seems more trouble than it's worth, to be honest," said Lynn Wise, turnpike traveler.

The shift from tickets to toll-by-plate during the pandemic led to $104 million in unpaid tolls in 2020. By 2021, it spiked nearly 50 percent to $155 million worth of alleged rule-breaking. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission tells KDKA that the spike is also due, in part, to increased travelers in 2021 versus the year prior.

"If you use the turnpike, you should pay. I think the rates are high, but you still have to pay," said one North Huntingdon resident.

Gov. Tom Wolf agrees. He signed a bill that will lead to a registration suspension for drivers with more than $250 worth of unpaid tolls, or four unpaid invoices.

It's something turnpike travelers tell KDKA they'd get behind.

"If they're not going to pay, they should be held accountable, so I think holding their registration is a good idea," said one Ohio resident.

"People will start paying, that's an incentive to pay now, so let's just let it go. To me, let's let it go at that and find out what happens," said one North Huntingdon resident.

"That seems pretty normal. You have to pay your tickets and everything else normally to re-register your car so that doesn't surprise me," said one turnpike traveler.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission estimates about 25,000 people have accounts with outstanding balances. The new legislation won't take effect for another two months and people will have time to receive their notices and settle their payments, according to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.