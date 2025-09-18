Armstrong County woman facing new charges after police find 4 dead babies in home

An Armstrong County woman is facing new charges after police said they found the remains of four infants in her home.

Jessica Mauthe is facing one count of criminal homicide, one count of involuntary manslaughter, four counts of concealing the death of a child and four counts of abuse of a corpse, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Thursday.

Mauthe had originally been charged after three babies were found, but sources told KDKA-TV on Monday night that there were actually four dead babies inside the home. State police confirmed the remains of four babies on Thursday.

Troopers said they were called to a home on Oak Lane in Cadogan Township in August to investigate after a dead baby was found inside a vacant home. The property owner told police that he had evicted Mauthe, and while cleaning up, he found a trash bag in a closet with a foul odor.

As police continued to investigate, they said the remains of four infants were found in a bedroom and the attic.

An Armstrong County woman is facing charges after police said they found three dead infants in her house. (Photo from viewer)

According to the original criminal complaint filed earlier this week, Mauthe told police that she gave birth to the first baby about a year ago in her bathroom while sitting on the toilet. According to the criminal complaint, she said the baby remained in the toilet for several minutes, and she could hear the baby making noises. Police said Mauthe told them she took the baby from the toilet and wrapped it in towels "until it stopped making noises." Then she put it in the closet.

Mauthe was arraigned on Thursday and was denied bail.

State police said they're still investigating, along with South Buffalo Township police, the Armstrong County District Attorney's Office and the Armstrong County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Kittanning at 724-543-2011.