Pennsylvania woman charged after police find 3 dead babies in home

An Armstrong County woman is facing charges after police said they found three dead infants in her house.

According to the criminal complaint, Jessica Mauthe told police that while she was living at a home on Oak Lane in Cadogan Township, she gave birth three times. Police said she admitted to investigators that each time she gave birth, she wrapped the infants in towels, put them in bags and hid their bodies.

State police said they were called in August to investigate after a dead baby was found inside a vacant home. Police said the property owner told them Mauthe had been evicted, and while cleaning up, the property owner found a trash bag in a closet with a foul odor. The coroner was called and confirmed that there was a dead infant inside, the criminal complaint said.

As police continued to investigate, they said they found two totes in the attic, with dead babies inside each of them.

An Armstrong County woman is facing charges after police said they found three dead infants in her house. (Photo from viewer)

When police interviewed Mauthe, they said she told them that she gave birth to the first baby about a year ago in her bathroom while sitting on the toilet. According to the criminal complaint, she said the baby remained in the toilet for several minutes, and she could hear the baby making noises. Police said Mauthe told them she took the baby from the toilet and wrapped it in towels "until it stopped making noises." Then she put it in the closet.

Police said Mauthe told them she gave birth to two other babies while she lived at the house, and she admitted to putting their bodies in the attic.

Mauthie is facing charges of criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse.