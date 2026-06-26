Neal Shipley throws out the first pitch before Pirates-Mariners game at PNC Park

Neal Shipley was back in Pittsburgh on Thursday as he was invited to throw out the first pitch before the Pirates game against the Mariners at PNC Park.

Shipley, who went to high school at Pittsburgh Central Catholic and grew up in Mt. Lebanon, has become a household name in the professional golf world, recently competing in and making the cut at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills in New York last weekend.

It wasn't the first time Shipley was invited to throw out a first pitch as he received the same honor in Detroit last year before making his PGA Tour debut at the Rocket Classic.

Shipley took the mound at PNC Park on Thursday afternoon, firing the pitch to home plate before the Pirates took the field, beating the Mariners 5-1.

Pro golfer and Pittsburgh native Neal Shipley threw out our first pitch today! pic.twitter.com/fDDoPr8rlu — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) June 25, 2026

Shipley burst onto the golf scene in 2024 when he became the first player since 2019 to earn low amateur honors at both the U.S. Open and the Masters in the same year.

Since then, Shipley has turned professional and competed in dozens of PGA Tour events, making the cut in 14 of the 27 events he has teed it up in.

Shipley spoke with MLB.com's Jason Mackey about his big day at PNC Park and said that he still enjoys keeping score at games at the ballpark by hand with his dad.

"When you keep a scorecard, it keeps you present in the moment," Shipley said. "You have to watch the game to be able to do it."

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 25: Professional Golfer Neal Shipley looks on from the dugout before throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Seattle Mariners at PNC Park on June 25, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Justin Berl / Getty Images

Shipley said the 2013 NL Wild Card Game at PNC Park was the best sporting event he's ever seen and that even though he's been to Michigan-Ohio State games and played in the Masters at Augusta National, nothing will ever replace PNC Park for him.

"That's real solid."

A video posted by the Pirates on Thursday night showed Shipley breaking down and analyzing the golf swings of players on the team.

"That's the best by far," Shipley said of the swing from Pirates pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski. "This guy definitely played high school golf. Put that in a textbook. That is awesome."

We asked pro golfer Neal Shipley to analyze some of our players' swings...here's how it went 🏌️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/zYxJEPTl8I — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) June 26, 2026

Fellow Pirates pitcher Jared Jones didn't get as good of a review from Shipley, however.

"We've gotta widen that stance out," Shipley said. "He's trying to hit a wedge shot and he's got a driver in his hand."

Shipley joked that the Pirates would make a solid golf team after watching the videos.