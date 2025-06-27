National Onion Day Recipes | Crate Cooking School on Talk Pittsburgh

This day might bring you to tears! Jen Clark, of Crate Cooking School, stopped by the kitchen with some recipes for National Onion Day!

Caramelized Onions in the Oven

4 large onions, thinly sliced

4 cloves garlic, smashed & peeled

4 fresh thyme sprigs

1-2 tablespoons brown sugar

5 tablespoons olive oil

Kosher salt & freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon Balsamic Vinegar, optional

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

Place onions, garlic and thyme on a large, rimmed sheet pan. Sprinkle with brown sugar, drizzle with oil and season generously with salt and pepper. Toss everything together until evenly coated.

Cover the pan with foil and roast in the oven for 25 minutes, tossing once halfway through cooking. Remove foil and continue to cook for an additional 25-35 minutes, or until softened and golden in color, removing onions from the oven Remove the pan from the oven and discard thyme sprigs and reserve garlic cloves. Drizzle onions with Balsamic if using. Toss to combine.

Homemade French Onion Dip

Makes about 1 ½ cups

Half batch of Caramelized Onions, finely chopped

½ teaspoon celery salt

1 clove roasted garlic, minced

1 ½ teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon parsley, minced

1 ¼ cup plain Greek yogurt or sour cream

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

In a bowl, mix the cooled finely chopped onions with celery salt, garlic and Worcestershire, parsley, and the yogurt until blended. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Taste for seasoning and adjust accordingly.

This dip can be made a day in advance, kept well-covered in the refrigerator.

Flatbread Chips

1 package naan/pita/flatbread

Olive oil

Kosher salt

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Place naan on cutting board and brush or spray with oil and sprinkle with salt. Cut into triangles. Place in single layer on parchment lined baking sheet. Bake until golden brown, about 10 to 12 minutes.

Caramelized Onion Flatbread with Grilled Vegetables

Half batch of Caramelized Onion

For grilled/roasted vegetables:

1-2 zucchini

1 red bell pepper

1 orange bell pepper

For the Marinade:

3 tablespoons prosecco vinegar

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons water

1 ½ teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 ½ teaspoons honey

¼ teaspoon oregano

½ teaspoon basil

kosher coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

For flatbread:

4 ounces mozzarella, freshly grated

Naan or flatbread

If grilling, cut the zucchini into ½-inch thick slices on the bias (diagonally). Cut the red pepper in half and remove the seeds. Cut in half once again. If roasting, all veggies can be chopped into bite-sized pieces.

Place all ingredients of marinade into blender or food processor and process until smooth. Combine the vegetables and marinade in a casserole dish or large plastic bag placed on a rimmed sheet (just in case it leaks). Allow to sit for at least an hour.

When ready to grill, remove vegetables from marinade with tongs and place directly on grill. Place the red peppers, skins down, on the grill first since they will need the longest cooking time (about 6 minutes on each side, or until the skin is slightly charred.) Grill the additional vegetables for 4 to 5 minutes, until you see grill marks and they soften, remove from grill and set aside. If using for flatbread, chop into smaller pieces. If roasting, place on a sheet pan and roast at 400 for 20-30 minutes.

To assemble, place naan or flatbread on baking sheet and top with caramelized onion, grilled/roasted vegetables and mozzarella. Place in the oven for 8-10 minutes, until cheese is melted and bubbly.