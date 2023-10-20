National Aviary gets new juvenile penguin

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's another new penguin at the National Aviary.

The aviary announced the addition of a new juvenile African Penguin on social media Friday, sharing a video of her hanging out next to a pumpkin in her habitat.

"The National Aviary is thrilled to announce a NEW female juvenile African Penguin has joined our Penguin Point colony. This little lady is sporting a stunning grey feather coat with a lighter belly and chest. She'll be keeping her adorable juvenile feathers before molting into her adult plumage within the next year," the aviary wrote on Facebook.

Oh my gourd!🎃🐧 The National Aviary is thrilled to announce a NEW female juvenile African Penguin has joined our Penguin Point colony. This little lady is sporting a stunning grey feather coat with a lighter belly and chest. She'll be keeping her adorable juvenile feathers before molting into her adult plumage within the next year. Carve out some time to see her and her waddling colony mates this fall during Forests, Presented by Peoples Natural Gas. Posted by National Aviary on Thursday, October 19, 2023

The aviary also welcomed Perry to the flock last month.

The National Aviary's website says African penguins are endangered because of overfishing and humans encroaching on their breeding grounds. They could be extinct in the wild in as little as 10 years, the aviary said.

African penguins are well-suited for life in Penguin Point because they're a temperate species comfortable in a wide range of temperatures, according to the aviary's website.

And Penguin Point isn't the only place Pittsburghers can see the aviary's African penguins. Pittsburgh Penguins fans can see live penguins at PPG Paints Arena at a handful of games this season.

The penguins were at the arena for Saturday's game against the Calgary Flames on African Penguin Awareness Day. They'll be there next on Oct. 28. And when the penguins aren't there, fans can see footage from Penguin Point.