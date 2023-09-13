Watch CBS News
National Aviary welcomes new penguin to its flock

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The National Aviary welcomed a new African penguin to its flock. 

The Aviary announced the arrival of Perry on social media, saying "our flock has grown by two flippers!"

"We're beyond excited to have this tuxedoed-gentleman join our colony. Waddle over to Penguin Point to say hello during your next National Aviary visit," the Aviary wrote. 

The National Aviary's website says African penguins are endangered because of overfishing and humans encroaching on their breeding grounds.

Visitors can come say hi to Perry at Penguin Point, an indoor and outdoor habitat that gives visitors a 360-degree view of the colony. 

