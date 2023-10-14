Penguins to welcome African Penguins to PPG Paints Arena for 10 games this season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There will be more than just the professional hockey players we call the Penguins on the ice at PPG Paints Arena this season!

The team announced on Saturday morning that during 10 games they will welcome live African penguins to the arena, including Saturday night's game against the Calgary Flames.

Today is African Penguin Awareness Day and the Penguins earlier this year joined with the National Aviary for "The Penguins Pledge."

Launched on April 25, the sustainability initiative is part of the Penguins' commitment to improve social, economic, and environmental stability. Since the team launched the initiative, they've teamed up with Champion Partners, PPG, U.S. Steel, Evoqua Water Technologies, INDRA Energy, and EQT to help further the effort.

At PPG Paints Arena, there will be a display on the FedEx Level where fans can see the penguins as well as footage of the National Aviary's Penguin Point habitat on nights when the penguins are not at the games.

The African Penguin is considered an endangered species and the National Aviary is one of the world leaders in the effort to conserve them from extinction.

PPG Paints Arena will welcome the penguins at the following games:

October 14

October 28

November 11

December 21

December 30

January 6

January 27

February 18

March 7

April 6

You can learn more about the Penguins Pledge on the team's website at this link.